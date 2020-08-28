Shelby County DA says no charges will be filed in 2018 officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says no charges will be filed in a 2018 officer-involved shooting death of man who was armed with a BB gun.
Weirich says a Memphis police officer acted within the law when he shot a man who was walking in the middle of James Road in Raleigh and pointing a gun at passing motorists and police.
Police say the shooting happened Dec. 13, 2018 after officers received two separate 911 calls from drivers who said 42-year-old Andre Horton pointed a gun at them as they passed.
Officers say when they arrived, Horton walked toward them and pointed his gun at them as well. One officer said he had to put his vehicle in reverse because he “felt like a sitting duck” in the gunman’s sights.
The officer said Horton then turned his attention to another officer who arrived from the opposite direction on James Road. That officer said he put his spotlight on Horton and ordered him to drop his gun, but that Horton advanced to within 20 feet with his gun still pointed at the officer.
The officer fired, striking Horton in the chest and grazing his neck and abdomen. Horton was pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.
Investigators say Horton’s weapon was a realistic-looking air pistol that the 911 callers described as “a semi-automatic” and “a 45-cal.” handgun.
