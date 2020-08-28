Shelby County reports 5 new virus-related deaths, 2,889 active cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported five new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 375 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Shelby County has had 27,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 149 new cases reported Friday. There are currently 2,889 active cases in the county.
SCHD reports 89 percent utilization of acute care beds and 87 percent of ICU beds at Mid-South hospitals. COVID-19 patients account for 7 percent and 25 percent of those beds, respectively.
Shelby County’s weekly positivity rate dropped slightly from 11.6% to 11.3% for the week ending Aug. 22. It peaked the week ending July 18 at 16%. That’s when Shelby County issued its mandatory mask order and closed bars and limited-service restaurants. The weekly positivity rate has declined each week since.
The health department is tracking active clusters of COVID-19 at 28 long-term care facilities. Clusters are resolved at another 19 facilities.
Tennessee has 149,179 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. The state Department of Health will release their update at 2 p.m.
