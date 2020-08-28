Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the remnants of Laura continue to pass through our area, there will be more heavy rain and strong winds. There will also be potential for a weak tornado. Storms will be on and off this morning through tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this evening with 1-3″ of rain possible. There is also a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thunderstorms will end around midnight, but there could still be patchy drizzle overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 84. Winds will be south 15-30 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Low:75. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: The first half of Saturday will be dry, but an afternoon shower will be possible. Heavy rain moves in late Saturday into early Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK: As a front sits nearby, there will also be a chance for scattered showers at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will finally get more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.