Strong thunderstorms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the remnants of Laura continue to pass through our area, there will be more heavy rain and strong winds. There will also be potential for a weak tornado. Storms will be on and off this morning through tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this evening with 1-3″ of rain possible. There is also a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Thunderstorms will end around midnight, but there could still be patchy drizzle overnight.