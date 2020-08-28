Thousands of MLGW customers without power as severe weather from Hurricane Laura looms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of the Mid-South are seeing strong winds causing some downed trees and power lines.
As of 4:30 Friday morning, over 5,700 MLGW customers are affected by power outages in the city. It’s no surprise the storm’s caused power outages. You can see just how strong the winds are and you’re going to want to be on the lookout for downed power lines.
If you’re someone who’s also got a downed power line near your home here what you should do.
- Do not touch it
- Try to avoid driving over it.
- Report it to MLGW by calling 528-4465
- Also if you can report power outages online through MLGW’s site or you can call 544-6500
MLGW put out a statement Thursday ahead of the severe weather, saying in part:
“We are always prepared to deal with weather-related outages. Restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures. However, crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed.”
We’ll have crews out all morning to continue to update you on power outages in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.