Tiger Football discusses civic unrest

“He’s very involved,” Carter says of Head Coach Ryan Silverfield. “He cares a lot. Like I said, he really took a big jump by putting the Black Lives Matter sticker on the back of the helmets. He got a lot of backlash from that. a lot of people don’t agree with it. A lot of boosters don’t like it. But you can tell we have a head coach that cares, a head coach that emphasizes everything that’s going on outside, not just football with the social injustice posts and all that stuff. So, it’s an honor and a privilege to have a head coach who actually cares about his players.”