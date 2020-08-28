Tiger Football discusses civic unrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college level, the events of the past week are not lost on the Memphis Tigers Football team.
Tigers Defensive Back TJ Carter says Head Coach Ryan Silverfield held a team meeting to discuss the shooting of Jacob Blake and how the players are dealing with it.
“He’s very involved,” Carter says of Head Coach Ryan Silverfield. “He cares a lot. Like I said, he really took a big jump by putting the Black Lives Matter sticker on the back of the helmets. He got a lot of backlash from that. a lot of people don’t agree with it. A lot of boosters don’t like it. But you can tell we have a head coach that cares, a head coach that emphasizes everything that’s going on outside, not just football with the social injustice posts and all that stuff. So, it’s an honor and a privilege to have a head coach who actually cares about his players.”
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield adds, “We certainly don’t have all the answers, but i think it’s important to let these 18 to 22-year-olds share what’s on their minds, and discuss, and see what we can do to share the dialogue and see what we can do for them.”
One other note, Jerry Palm of cbssports.com predicts the Tigers to make a second straight New Year’s 6 Bowl, heading to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta versus Auburn.
