TN Senator Lamar Alexander says the state could receive up to one million rapid, reliable covid tests in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lamar stated the Trump administration has announced that the federal government will help make 150 million new Abbot COVID-19 tests available during the next three months.
“Until there are more treatments and a vaccine, such a large number of cheap and reliable rapid tests is one of the biggest steps yet toward giving Americans more confidence to go back to school, back to work and out to eat,” Alexander said.
Tennessee hospitals, doctors’ offices, and other health care facilities could receive as many as one million additional tests in October.
The tests will cost $5 each and deliver results in 15 minutes.
