Delta Air Lines to launch nonstop Memphis-Indianapolis service in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Delta Air Lines announced it will launch daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport starting Oct. 1. They will use a 76-seat aircraft.
The previously operated route was discontinued back in Feb. 2015.
This marks Delta’s second added destination since hub operations stopped in 2013. Earlier this month, they launched a Memphis-Salt Lake City service.
“We are very excited to see Delta add service during a very challenging time for the industry,” Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, said, “This is a testament to the strength of the Memphis market as well as Delta’s addition of another attractive destination for passengers.”
The schedule will be as follows:
Memphis to Indianapolis
- Departs: 1:30 p.m. (CST)
- Arrives: 4:00 p.m. (EST)
Indianapolis to Memphis
- Departs: 12:00 p.m. (EST)
- Arrives: 12:35 p.m. (CST)
Through the Delta CareStandard, customers can expect a multi-layered approach to providing a safe and clean traveling experience. Some of these measures include, but are not limited to:
- Sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.
- Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses. Delta changes its HEPA filters twice as often as recommended.
- Blocking all middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through Jan. 6, 2021.
- Requiring face masks throughout the airport and onboard the aircraft.
“We are looking forward to offering our Memphis customers another nonstop destination to the places they want to go while ensuring their health and the health of our employees remains our top priority,” Scott Santoro, vice president of sales, said, “From the moment they check in, customers can expect the highest standards of cleanliness, more space, and safer service throughout their entire journey.”
Tickets are on sale at www.delta.com.
