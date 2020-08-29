Family of man shot, killed by officer speaks after learning no charges will be filed in his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that no charges will be pressed against a Memphis police officer nearly two years after they shot and killed a man for pointing a realistic-looking BB gun at officers.
The family of Andre Horton is speaking publicly for the first time since that decision was announced.
Andre Horton’s mother, Linda Stigler, often drives by the place on James Road where her son took his last breath.
“When I reach the spot, I call his name,” said Linda Stigler, Horton’s mother.
Horton’s family describes the 42-year-old father of two as a fun-loving man who was getting his life back on track.
Horton’s mother and brother said in the days leading up to the 2018 shooting, Horton was struggling with episodes of mental illness and they were struggling getting him help.
“I hear voices or something like that. He said, ’somebody after me,’ or ’somebody going to kill me.’ He was just saying stuff like that,” said Stigler.
According to TBI investigators, Andre Horton was holding this realistic-looking BB gun in the middle of James Road and pointing it at passing drivers.
In their report, the TBI says a Memphis Police officer shot and killed Horton when he pointed the BB gun at officers while walking towards them.
Friday, 20 months after the shooting, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced that the officer’s actions were justified, and no charges will be filed.
“It’s too long. It’s really too long. I’ve been trying to be patient, I know we got a pandemic,” said Stigler.
Horton’s mother says they found out about the DA’s decision from local news reports. Now she wants new state regulations or laws preventing officer-involved shooting investigations from dragging on and requiring communication with family members.
She says Weirich met with the family a few weeks after Horton’s death and promised to allow them to watch body and dash camera footage of the incident but that has not happened.
“I want to see everything that happened. And then maybe as a mother I can get closure from it,” said Stigler.
“We just want to see the video. We’re not asking for a protest, we’re asking for this, we just want closure,” said Arlandis Horton.
While Stigler wishes officers did more before shooting her son, she says she doesn’t hold onto any animosity.
She hopes laws can make changes so other families don’t have to go through what they’ve been through.
“Hope for change, not only for me,” said Stigler.
A representative from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says while the case is under TBI review, it’s not public record.
Their policy states they will make every effort to meet with a family member after a decision has been made.
Right now, there are no laws in Tennessee law that limits the length of TBI investigations or requires communication with family after officer involved shootings.
A TBI spokesman says they wrapped up their investigation of the shooting of Andre Horton in December 2019 and turned it over to DA Weirich’s office.
