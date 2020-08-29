Local lawmaker attends March on Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fifty-seven years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, thousands of people gathered at the National Mall this week to fight against racial injustice -- including local lawmakers.
State Representative London Lamar traveled from Memphis to D.C. for the historic event.
She says it’s important to advocate for racial justice and other issues to advance the community.
The State Rep says she left feeling inspired and ready to put in the work in the Volunteer State.
“We are preparing now. I’m not waiting until January to come up with the legislative agenda,” said Tennessee State Representative London Lamar. “I’m going to D.C. to connect with these stake holders about criminal justice reform and ideas so I can prepare now and be ready to go in January.”
Rep. Lamar says regardless of political party she encourages everyone to get out and vote.
