NWS confirms 7 tornadoes hit the Mid-South in wake of Laura
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 29, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 6:48 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service says seven tornadoes tore through the Mid-South in the wake of Tropical Storm Laura.

The tornadoes, ranging from EF-0 to EF-1, touched down in the following Arkansas and Mississippi counties:

  • St. Francis - Between Forrest City and Palestine
  • Poinsett - West of Lepanto
  • Cross - Hickory Ridge
  • Craighead - Lake City
  • Craighead - North of Brookland
  • Craighead - North of Cash to Egypt
  • Lafayette - Northeast of Oxford

NWS says more information will become available over the next few days.

