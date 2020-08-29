NWS confirms 7 tornadoes hit the Mid-South in wake of Laura

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service says seven tornadoes tore through the Mid-South in the wake of Tropical Storm Laura.
The tornadoes, ranging from EF-0 to EF-1, touched down in the following Arkansas and Mississippi counties:
- St. Francis - Between Forrest City and Palestine
- Poinsett - West of Lepanto
- Cross - Hickory Ridge
- Craighead - Lake City
- Craighead - North of Brookland
- Craighead - North of Cash to Egypt
- Lafayette - Northeast of Oxford
NWS says more information will become available over the next few days.
