Rain and storms to arrive after midnight, some could be severe

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.