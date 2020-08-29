Rain and storms to arrive after midnight, some could be severe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few strong storms will impact eastern Arkansas this evening but more widespread rain and storms will arrive after midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe and may produce strong gusty wind and heavy rain. Tomorrow will be rainy with more rain and storms in the morning and a chance again in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms after 10 pm along with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s. A few storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. The primary timing for storms will be from midnight to 4 AM.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and a showers and storms in the afternoon highs in the mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
