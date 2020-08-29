Shelby Co. Election Commissioner pushes to make FedExForum a potential polling location

“If you take COVID and you have to put six feet distancing per person, if you do that outside a polling place you’re going to be wrapped around a corner and in the street somewhere,” said Smith. “But if you use something like an arena who has state of the art facilities, they have impeccable seating. They can just configure an arena for a concert and have a basketball game later so they can have seating six feet apart and people can exercise their right to vote in comfort.”