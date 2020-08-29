Tracking high heat & humidity today; more stormy weather overnight

Patchy fog and a few showers are possible across parts of the Mid-South this morning. The story this afternoon will be the extreme heat and humidity across the area. Heat index values will reach well over 100 degrees for many locations, with air temperatures in the middle to lower 90s. Head Advisories are active for parts of the Mid-South today, so caution is urged when outside. A few showers cannot be ruled out today, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 mph. Another threat for strong to severe storms will arrive to the region tonight. Storms tonight could produce high winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Timing is between 11 p.m. tonight through 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. Lows will remain in the middle 70s tonight under cloudy skies and southeast winds around 5 mph.