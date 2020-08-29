Tracking high heat & humidity today; more stormy weather overnight

The heat and humidity will ramp up across the Mid-South for Saturday. Then another round of rain and storms move into the region overnight.
Patchy fog and a few showers are possible across parts of the Mid-South this morning. The story this afternoon will be the extreme heat and humidity across the area. Heat index values will reach well over 100 degrees for many locations, with air temperatures in the middle to lower 90s. Head Advisories are active for parts of the Mid-South today, so caution is urged when outside. A few showers cannot be ruled out today, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 mph. Another threat for strong to severe storms will arrive to the region tonight. Storms tonight could produce high winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Timing is between 11 p.m. tonight through 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. Lows will remain in the middle 70s tonight under cloudy skies and southeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph. Highs: Middle to lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Rain: 40%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Lows: Middle to lower 70s.
SUNDAY: Expect mainly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible tomorrow. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will also remain cloudy with scattered rain and storms, highs will reach into the middle 80s, and lows will fall into the middle 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers, highs will be in the middle 80s, lows will be in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
