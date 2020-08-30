2 inmates escape from Dyer County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas are wanted for escaping Dyer County Jail on Sunday at 12:11 a.m.
They were able to escape after three inmates overpowered a correctional officer during an inmate count. The officer was treated for injuries and released.
The inmates were able to leave their cell and then exit the building into a fenced yard. They then climbed the 16-foot razor-wire fence, leaving evidence of being severely cut.
A third inmate, Jashawn Branch, was captured by deputies on Fair Street at 12:41 a.m. as he was spotted trying to enter a residence. He was taken into custody without incident and needed medical treatment for serious cuts.
The escapees have a history of assault and robbery charges. They may also have severe cuts and be bleeding.
This incident is under investigation. If you see Bolden or Thomas, please dial 911 or call Crime Stoppers at (731)-285-TIPS (8477).
