Periods of rain & storms the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will keep us with periods of rain and storms through midweek. It won’t be a washout to any of the next several days but be prepared to have the umbrellas as we will see rain daily. Rain chances will finally start to go down to end the week as a drier pattern will emerge by the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers & storms. Rain: 40%. Wind: Southeast around 5 mph. Lows: Middle to lower 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning, followed by periods of heavy rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Wind:
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind:
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a stray shower possible both days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
