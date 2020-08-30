TDH: 22 new coronavirus deaths, 835 new cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22 new coronavirus-related deaths and 835 new cases on Sunday.
The latest numbers bring the state’s case total to 153,115 and death total to 1,747.
So far, 114,769 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
TDH reports the average age of Tennessee’s coronavirus cases is 39, but the highest percentage of cases -- 22 percent -- is among people 21 to 30. White residents make up 50 percent of the state’s cases while African Americans account for 19 percent.
Of Tennessee’s deaths, 33 percent are people 81 and older. TDH reports four deaths were children 10 or younger.
There are 194 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
The department says there have been 27,467 total cases identified and 378 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
According to SCHD, 24,142 people have recovered for the virus.
