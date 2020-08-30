Tracking more rain and storms Sunday

A stalled boundary will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast as we end the weekend and start the week ahead.
Showers and storms have rolled across the Mid-South overnight. We are expecting more rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday, all thanks to a stalled boundary that is in place over the region. Clouds will be in abundance today with highs reaching into the middle to lower 80s. Winds will remain out of the southwest today around 5 mph. Any storm we see today could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. More stormy weather is possible tonight. Clouds will be sticking around, and lows will fall into the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 60%. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph. Highs: Middle to lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 40%. Winds: South around 5 mph. Lows: Middle to lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and storms. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 80s with lows in the 70s. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with rain and storms. Highs Tuesday will warm into the middle 80s with lows in the 70s. Wednesday will also be cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday we are back to rather isolated showers and storms and partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will remain in the middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we are keeping with isolated storm chances and partly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. There is a small chance for a shower or two by the weekend.
