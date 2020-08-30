Tracking more rain and storms Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and storms. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 80s with lows in the 70s. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with rain and storms. Highs Tuesday will warm into the middle 80s with lows in the 70s. Wednesday will also be cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday we are back to rather isolated showers and storms and partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will remain in the middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we are keeping with isolated storm chances and partly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 60s.