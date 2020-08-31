Breakdown: Why 2020 will be one of the hottest years on record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems like we have seen everything and broken so many records this year. Add to the long list of 2020 records as one of the hottest years. 2020 is on track to rank in the top 5 the years on record in the US. Some meteorologist say it may even break the all-time record set in 2016. Research meteorologist point out that it’s been so hot without the major El Niño influence that boosted global temperatures four years ago. Some scientist say that this may be an indication of long-term warming trend, that may have been driven by human activities that emit greenhouse gases.