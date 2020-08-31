Christ Community Health Services moves COVID-19 testing site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Aug. 31, all drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will be moved to 1720 RKS Commercial Cove, which was formerly the Lamar car inspection site.
Testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“The move allows us to increase our ability to test up to 500 individuals daily,” Shayla Williamson, Christ Community Health Services’ chief nursing and quality officer, said. “We are encouraging people to pre-register to help speed the testing process.”
If you would like to be tested, please text 2020 to 91999 or call Christ Community at 901-842-3160.
The site will allow for limited testing for people who do not pre-register.
