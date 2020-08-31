Daily rain chances but no washouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stationary front will keep us with rounds of rain and storms through most of the week. It won’t be a washout to any of the next several days but be prepared as we will see rain and storm chances everyday through Friday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms in the morning and afternoon. High: Mid to upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a stray shower possible both days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
