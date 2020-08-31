Daily rain chances but no washouts

NEXT WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.