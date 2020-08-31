266 DeSoto County students in quarantine after over 2 dozen virus cases reported among students, 11 among staff

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 266 of its students are currently in quarantine after 23 COVID-19 cases were identified among students and 11 among staff.
The district released data from the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 showing which schools have been affected. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.
Last week, the district reported 139 students were in quarantine with 10 virus cases among students and eight among staff.
DCS says these numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.
According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.
DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.
