Help us raise $140K for ’Headsets for Learning’ to provide headsets to Shelby County Schools students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools kicked off the new school year Monday 100% online. We’ve teamed up with the district to provide all 95,000 students headsets for their digital devices.
SCS has an overall goal of $1 million, and we’re committed to raising $140,000 Monday, but we need your help -- $10 provides a headset for one SCS student.
Based on the 2019-20 school year, nearly 63% of students in SCS-managed schools are economically disadvantaged. This represents about 52,000 students.
This entire month the district has been actively handing out laptops and internet hotspots to students, but they know in order to provide the best education, students need headsets to enhance their at-home learning.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says he wants to ensure all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, have an equal opportunity to learn.
“I don’t want to leave any student behind and I just want to thank the community for stepping up and to provide funds for headsets for each child within Shelby County Schools,” he said.
Ray says CARES ACT dollars paid for the digital devices, now community support is needed for this critical piece of equipment.
The goal behind the Headsets for Learning drive is to help SCS raise enough money to purchase a headset for each student.
A $10 donation will provide one headset for one student.
Click the “Headsets for Learning” campaign on www.ignite.schoolseed.org.
You can also mail a donation to: SchoolSeed Foundation, Re: SCS Headsets for learning, PO Box 111169, Memphis, TN 38111. Checks and money orders should be made payable to SchoolSeed Foundation.
Donations are tax-deductible. SchoolSeed Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that receives and manages donations in support of SCS.
- Online donors will instantly receive a donation confirmation acknowledgment from SchoolSeed Foundation.
- Donations mailed to SchoolSeed will receive an acknowledgment letter within 72 hours of receipt of the contribution.
- Cash donors will receive a receipt for their donation.
See interviews below with some of the Mid-South businesses who have donated to SCS Headsets for Learning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.