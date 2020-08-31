Mid-South community helps WMC raise more than $250K to provide headsets for Shelby County Schools students

Mid-South community helps WMC raise more than $250K to provide headsets for Shelby County Schools students
Shelby County Schools and WMC Action News 5 are teaming up to provide headsets to each of the district's 95,000 students. (Source: ANGEL ORTEZ)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 31, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:40 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We want to thank our donors for helping us smash our goal for Monday’s donation drive for Shelby County Schools.

WMC set out to raise $140,000 for SCS Headsets for Learning. The community’s support prompted us to raise our goal Monday afternoon to $175,000 and then again to $240,000.

By the end of our drive, you helped us collect more than $257,440 for SCS students! That’s more than a quarter of a million dollars!

Your donations today made a big impact and helped fulfill a need. We offer our sincere gratitude to the community and our corporate donors for helping us support SCS and their students.

  • Smith’s Plumbing Services -- $1,500
  • AAA Tennessee - The Auto Club Group -- $5,000
  • Smart Water Irrigation LLC -- $1,100
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority -- $2,000
  • Sonic Drive-In -- $3,500
  • Memphis Grizzlies -- $4,000
  • TrustMark Bank -- $5,560
  • Supply Chain Solution LLC -- $1,000
  • Ghost River Brewing -- $1,000
  • Great American Home Store -- $2,500
  • 100 Black Men of Memphis -- $10,000
  • AmeriGroup -- $5,000
  • Regions Bank -- $2,500
  • Gipson Mechanical Company -- $1,000
  • FedEx -- $10,000
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare -- $10,000
  • Tennessee Valley Authority -- $15,000
  • Kroger -- $25,000
  • International Paper -- $50,000
