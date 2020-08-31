MPD looking for information in the murder of a Memphis Firefighter’s son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD responded to a shooting at 610 North Germantown Road on Monday, Aug. 17. Upon arrival, officers found a white GMC crashed into a tree across the street with an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was the son of a Memphis firefighter, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Shelby Counter Medical Examiner.
Surveillance footage showed two suspects.
The first one is described as a black male, 5′9″, medium to dark complexion, and medium build. He wore a red baseball cap with a black bill, a black t-shirt with white writing, black jeans, white tennis shoes with black on the heel, and a small brown bag hanging around his neck. He was also armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″, medium complexion, and medium build. He wore a black baseball cap with white on the front, a black t-shirt with a white or gray design, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.
No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274. You can also submit a tip at http://crimestopmem.org/.
