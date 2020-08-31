MPD reports multiple fire stations see overnight car burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Memphis fire stations saw burglaries within hours of each other early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Fire Station 17 | 4:59 a.m.
After several fire station burglaries through the city Monday morning, an officer was on patrol at Fire Station 17 where 11 vehicles were found to be burglarized. Officials say the vehicles’ windows were broken for suspects to enter. Four of the 11 vehicles had property stolen.
MPD says surveillance footage captured the incident. Officials are looking for suspects that may be driving a four-door silver vehicle with dark wheels. The suspects fled the scene heading towards Broad Street. There were at least 4 to 5 suspects.
Fire Station 13 | 5:13 a.m.
Officers responded to a call for a theft from vehicles at Fire Station 13. Five vehicles were found that had been broken into overnight. Property was taken from two of the three vehicles.
Fire Station 24 | 4:59 a.m.
Officers found four vehicles with broken windows. One vehicle owner reported stolen property. When officials arrived on the scene a silver Nissan Altima hatchback was seen leaving the lot heading northbound on Berclair Road.
Fire Station 6 | 5:30 a.m.
Three vehicles were broken into on the fire station lot. Two of the vehicle owners reported property stolen.
MPD says these are all ongoing investigations.
