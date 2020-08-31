Next man up: Gainwell opts out, Clark gets his shot

“Clark’s a young man that works hard, has done it the hard way. People always said who did I think would be a surprise, even a couple months ago and I think ‘Dreke’ Clark’s a guy that we have great faith in,” Silverfield said. “He can carry the rock, he’s got great protections, he’s got great hands can use him in some passing concepts as well. Is smart, hardworking, intelligent man that is excited to carry the rock. We have full faith in him, I know our team does, his teammates do and our coaching staff as well. I expect good things out of number two this year and really excited to watch him run on Saturday.”