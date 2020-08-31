Off and on showers or storms through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect scattered showers and storms with breaks in between through the afternoon. Lightning and gusty wind along with heavy rain will be the main issues Wind will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% of showers or storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: More scattered showers are possible on Tuesday as a front lingers nearby. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and again late afternoon. Although the front will be a little farther north Wednesday through Friday, it will still be close enough for scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the lower 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 70s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.