Off and on showers or storms through the afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: More scattered showers are possible on Tuesday as a front lingers nearby. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and again late afternoon. Although the front will be a little farther north Wednesday through Friday, it will still be close enough for scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the lower 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 70s.