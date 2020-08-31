SCS device distribution still in the works as school begins

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is still hard at work distributing digital devices to thousands of students.
For families needing to pick up devices, there have been long lines forming at distribution locations.
SCS Head of Communications Jerica Phillips said that at the makeup distribution events they’ve scheduled this week, long lines are to be expected during the unprecedented roll-out of the digital devices.
“We continue to ask for patience, and we ask parents and the community to show grace to not only educators but also as we showed grace to our families who are going through a very difficult time as they look for childcare and resources in the community,” Phillips said. “We had a really great turnout the final hours over the weekend. We have given out, so far, more than 85% of the devices to our families and continue to push that throughout the week.”
SCS has scheduled digital device distribution from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 31 until Thursday, September 3. Families will be able to pick up devices at the following locations:
- Bayer Building, 3030 Jackson Ave.
- Southwest Community College, 1234 Finley Rd.
- Teaching & Learning Academy, 2485 Union Ave
