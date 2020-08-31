SCS digital devices are still available for pick-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Shelby County Schools welcomed students back virtually.
SCS is providing 95,000 digital devices so every student can learn from home.
The district began handing out laptops and tablets four weeks ago, but the day before school, some families still hadn’t picked theirs up.
WMC found cars lined up a mile on Jackson Avenue. Some families said they waited more than an hour.
By Monday, however, those long lines were gone, and SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says things were off to a great start.
“We had 90 percent of our parents pick up devices, and we had 80 percent of those children logged on and in class,” Ray said.
For those still needing a laptop or tablet, SCS has three designated pick-up sites:
- Bayer Building, 3030 Jackson Ave.
- Southwest Community College, 1234 Finley Rd.
- Teaching & Learning Academy, 2485 Union Ave.
The devices can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 3.
Parents will also need their child’s Powerschool ID number.
Families who encounter any technical issues with their child’s tablet or laptop can call 901-416-5300 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit http://www.scsk12.org/accessforall/
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.