Shelby County sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths and 120 new cases since Sunday morning.
That brings the county’s virus death toll to 382 with 27,587 total cases identified since the start of the pandemic in the Mid-South.
Shelby County has seen 24,277 recoveries from the virus.
