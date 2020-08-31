Showers and storms likely through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry now, but rain will start developing by late morning and continue through this evening. Rain will be on and off, so you will have some breaks. However, rain could be heavy and flash flooding will be possible. There will also be lightning and gusty winds within storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight. Rain will likely linger through at least 10 pm.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. High: 87. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Low: 74. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a front sits nearby, there will also be a chance for scattered showers on Tuesday. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and afternoon. Although the front will be a little farther north Wednesday through Friday, it will still be close enough for scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the lower 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.