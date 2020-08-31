Showers and storms likely through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry now, but rain will start developing by late morning and continue through this evening. Rain will be on and off, so you will have some breaks. However, rain could be heavy and flash flooding will be possible. There will also be lightning and gusty winds within storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight. Rain will likely linger through at least 10 pm.