U.S. Marshals offering reward for Dyer County Jail escapees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces reward for escaped prisoners Michael Bolden and Antoine Thomas.
“We are asking the public for help in this case,” Miller said, “It is in the interest of the public that these escapees are apprehended swiftly and safely.”
On Aug. 30 at the Dyer County Jail, Bolden and Thomas overpowered and injured a correctional officer and escaped over a fence.
Thomas was being held aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest charges. Bolden was being held on charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on charges of possession with intent to distribute Scheduled 1 Narcotics.
Marshals are offering up to $2500.00 on each fugitive to anyone who gives information that leads to their arrest. Anyone who gives information will remain anonymous.
Citizens should not approach the escapees. If you have any information, call (731) 431-2803.
