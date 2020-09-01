Boys and Girls Clubs, sites across Shelby County welcoming virtual learning students

“The work that the Boys & Girls Club is doing in Memphis has never been more critical in supporting children and teens within our market,” Johnny Moore, Mid-West Tennessee Regional President at Truist, said in an emailed statement. “That is why we’re proud to support the Memphis clubs as part of our larger response to COVID-19 relief needs through our Truist Cares initiative, which included a $2 million donation to the national Boys & Girls Club. Locally, that funding has helped BGCM keep 37 full-time workers employed and provided the necessary resources to serve youth safely amid the closure of schools and other support systems.”