Council looks to limit car lots, tire shops, and gas stations on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For months, a moratorium was placed on all new auto-related businesses on Lamar Avenue as city leaders tried to come up with a plan for the roadway.
If you take a trip down Lamar Avenue, you are sure to find a common theme of gas stations, auto repair lots, and used tire shops.
“I grew up in this neighborhood, and when I come back down Lamar, I see a lot of change and it’s not for the good,” Ruby Davis, whose elderly mother still lives in the neighborhood, said.
Roscoe Britt currently lives near Lamar and says he has concerns about the make-up of the state highway.
“All the time, when I hear the ambulances and police things like that,” Britt said.
Britt along with others who live just off the busy state highway say they were looking for a change that just might add some variety to Lamar.
That change came Tuesday after the City Council voted to change the zoning of Lamar between Prescott and Bellvue, where a number of historical neighborhoods are located nearby.
“I was pleasantly surprised. This is something that I’ve been working on since August of 2018,” city councilwoman Jamita Swearengen, who represents the stretch of Lamar that will change the zoning from Commercial Mixed Use 3 to Commercial Mixed-Use 1, said.
The zoning change will make any new auto-related business go before the full council to be approved.
Swearengen is looking for more residential friendly businesses to move in, like the Harriet Performing Arts Center that’s moved into the old fire station on Lamar. Swearengen says the grand opening for the facility will be Labor Day.
Britt says there’s another incentive to clean up Lamar.
“Well I think it should be a better looking street because of the traffic and visitors, and it’s going downtown. It’s a very popular street like Poplar Avenue,” Britt said.
The council passed the ordinance unanimously.
The zoning change on Lamar will also include crematoriums, bars, and storage facilities.
