Former MPD detective accused of helping woman involved in murder investigation indicted on misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police detective has been indicted on three felony counts of officials misconduct, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The indictment stems from, 49-year-old Eric Kelly using his position to help a woman involved in a murder investigation become a stripper.
Internal files released in February say Bridgett Stafford was the woman at the center of the investigation into Kelly. He retired from the Memphis Police Department in November of 2019 as he was being investigated.
According to documents about the case, Kelly had a sexual relationship with Stafford, who has been charged as an accessory in a brutal 2017 murder of a 60-year-old chemist from Little Rock, Arkansas.
In February, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Kelly would not face any criminal charges saying his actions did not violate the law.
The indictment announced Tuesday by the DA’s office alleges three different legal theories. The release reads in part:
“The indictment alleges three different legal theories, namely that Eric Kelly, 49, with intent to obtain a benefit or harm another while acting as a public servant committed acts that constituted an unauthorized exercise of official power, committed acts under color of office or employment that exceeded his official power, and received a benefit not otherwise authorized by law.”
