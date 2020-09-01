Front keeps more rain & storms in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows again in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
