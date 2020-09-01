Legendary Georgetown coachJohn Thompson passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Georgetown Head Coach John Thompson has died. He suffered from multiple health challenges.
Thompson led the Hoyas for 27 years and is the first Black basketball coach to win a Division 1 NCAA Championship in 1984.
He also was a beacon for equality, and a strong bastion for his players, recruiting the likes of big men Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning, along with the mercurial Allen Iverson.
He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. John Thompson was 78 years old.
