LeMoyne-Owen College to remain virtual for rest of fall 2020 semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College announced Tuesday classes will remain virtual for the rest of the fall semester.
In a letter from Interim President Carol Johnson Dean, the university says guidance from local health officials coupled with feedback from faculty and students prompted the “difficult but necessary decision.”
LeMoyne-Owen began the school year virtually Aug. 12 with plans to move to a hybrid model, offering some courses with face-to-face options, after Labor Day as the college opened its residence Hall.
Johnson Dean’s letter cites the impact COVID-19 has had on the Black Community, older populations and now young adults who are experiencing higher positivity rates.
“While the positivity rates for Shelby County are on the decline, we feel that remaining virtual through the November 20th semester end date is the best decision at this time for the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community at large,” reads the letter from Johnson Dean.
The college’s residence hall is opening for its residential students to move in Sept. 3 and 4 by appointment only, but the campus remains closed to the public. All visitors must undergo temperature checks before entrance.
Remote learning will continue for the rest of the semester. Any exceptions for specific course activities must be submitted to and approved by the interim vice president of Academic Affairs, Dr. Sherry Painter.
Residential students who experience COVID-19 symptoms will return home or be placed in isolation on campus. Staff or faculty with symptoms will return home and remain there until deemed safe to return to work.
Student activities will continue to be offered remotely, but all athletic events are suspended for the semester.
