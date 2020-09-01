Malco Theatres announce new reopening dates for Mid-South movie theaters

Several Malco Theatre locations are making a return this month in addition to those currently open (Source: Malco Theatre)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 3:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Malco Theatre locations are making a return this month in addition to those currently open.

On Sept. 3, the theatres opening are as follows:

  • Forest Hill Cinema Grill
  • Olive Branch Cinema Grill
  • Oxford Commons Cinema Grill
  • Corinth Cinema (Miss.)
  • Columbus Cinema (Miss.)
  • Sikeston Cinema Grill (Mo.)
  • Monticello Cinema (Ark.)
  • Winchester Cinema (Ky.)
  • Springdale Cinema Grill (Ark.)

Locations currently open include:

  • Summer Drive-In
  • Renaissance Cinema Grill (Miss.)
  • Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT
  • Stage Cinema Grill
  • Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Miss.)
  • Grandview Cinema & IMAX (Miss.)
  • Owensboro Cinema Grill & IMAX (Ky.)
  • Jonesboro Towne Cinema (Ark.)
  • Rogers Towne Cinema Grill (Ark.)
  • Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Ark.)
  • Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX
  • Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT
  • Ridgeway Cinema Grill
  • Studio on the Square
  • DeSoto Cinema Grill (Miss.)
  • Smyrna Cinema
  • Gonzales Cinema (La.)
  • Fort Smith Cinema (Ark.)

More locations will open on Sept. 11 and 18. Connect with Malco Theatres on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for location reopening updates.

