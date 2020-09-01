Malco Theatres announce new reopening dates for Mid-South movie theaters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Malco Theatre locations are making a return this month in addition to those currently open.
On Sept. 3, the theatres opening are as follows:
- Forest Hill Cinema Grill
- Olive Branch Cinema Grill
- Oxford Commons Cinema Grill
- Corinth Cinema (Miss.)
- Columbus Cinema (Miss.)
- Sikeston Cinema Grill (Mo.)
- Monticello Cinema (Ark.)
- Winchester Cinema (Ky.)
- Springdale Cinema Grill (Ark.)
Locations currently open include:
- Summer Drive-In
- Renaissance Cinema Grill (Miss.)
- Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT
- Stage Cinema Grill
- Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Miss.)
- Grandview Cinema & IMAX (Miss.)
- Owensboro Cinema Grill & IMAX (Ky.)
- Jonesboro Towne Cinema (Ark.)
- Rogers Towne Cinema Grill (Ark.)
- Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Ark.)
- Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX
- Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT
- Ridgeway Cinema Grill
- Studio on the Square
- DeSoto Cinema Grill (Miss.)
- Smyrna Cinema
- Gonzales Cinema (La.)
- Fort Smith Cinema (Ark.)
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.