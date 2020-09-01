Man arrested for attacking a woman walking on the Germantown Greenway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested yesterday after a frightening encounter between him and a woman on Aug. 31.
The victim, who remains anonymous, told Germantown police that she was attacked by 18-year-old Kimani Fisher on the Germantown Greenway. Fisher faces simple assault and false imprisonment charges.
She saw Fisher as she was walking and said she found it strange that he had on sweats and a hood on a hot day.
She continued walking, and as she neared Turtle Bayou, Fisher came behind her and put his right hand on her waist and left hand over her mouth. He then told her, “Do not scream, do not run, and you’re coming with me.”
She replied in her sternest voice, “I WILL NOT,” and Fisher replied “Ok.”
He then backed away from the woman and ran away from her.
She called 9-1-1 and gave his description to dispatchers. A Germantown police officer came to the scene and was able to place a man in custody based on the clothing description the victim gave.
Officers told the victim that they identified the man as Fisher. She then positively identified him as the man that assaulted her.
