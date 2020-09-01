MLGW extends cutoff moratorium through Sept. 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is suspending utility cutoffs until Sept. 14.
MLGW President J.T. Young announced the moratorium during a city council committee meeting Tuesday morning.
MLGW officials said about 15,000 customers were subject to disconnection as of Tuesday for unpaid bills. However, MLGW said they suspended disconnections Monday and Tuesday to allow Shelby County Schools to get started with its virtual school year.
After a lengthy discussion about utility cutoffs and resources available to help customers who cannot pay their bills, MLGW President J.T. Young called into the virtual council meeting and announced that MLGW would place a moratorium on cutoffs until Sept. 14.
Memphis Councilman Edmund Ford, Sr. called for the moratorium to give the council more time to figure out how to help citizens who are unable to pay their MLGW bill.
Ford said he did not want utilities cut off for the elderly and people with disabilities.
“You know, I worked all my life. Some people don’t want to work,” Ford said. “You got elderly people; I sure don’t want them cut off. I don’t want people with disabilities, I sure don’t want them to get cut off.”
Ford then criticized people he says could have paid their bills but didn’t.
“Some people didn’t want to pay no bills. They got $600 a week (in unemployment assistance),” Ford said. “That didn’t mean you go get your hair fixed.”
MLGW originally implemented a moratorium on utility cutoffs in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the cutoffs resumed. MLGW disconnected power to about 15,000 customers.
