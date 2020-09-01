More rain possible today, high humidity all week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is dry, but more rain will move in this afternoon. There will be scattered showers and storms, which means you will see long breaks in the rain. It will feel hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid-90s. A few showers and clouds may linger overnight and low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 88. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 74. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although the stationary front will be a little farther north Wednesday through Friday, it will still be close enough for scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the lower 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We are not expecting any rain and there will be plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move through Sunday night, which will drop temperatures down to around 80 degrees at the start of next week.
