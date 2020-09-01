Off and on showers or storms through late week

REST OF THE WEEK: More scattered showers or storms are possible Wednesday, mostly late in the day into early evening. Flooding is the main threat, especially in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. That trend will continue into Thursday. Rain chances lower some on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the low to mid 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 70s.