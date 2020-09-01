Off and on showers or storms through late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon. The highest chance for rain or storms will remain in northeast Arkansas. It will be isolated for the rest of the Mid-South. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Wind will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the highest chance once again will be in northeast Arkansas. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: More scattered showers or storms are possible Wednesday, mostly late in the day into early evening. Flooding is the main threat, especially in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. That trend will continue into Thursday. Rain chances lower some on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday and then drop into the low to mid 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 70s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine. Lows will be in the 60s. Another front could bring more rain chances early next week followed by cooler air by Wednesday or Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
