Potential Tropical Depression Sixteen forms near the Caribbean
Tropical Satellite of the Atlantic and current storms (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)
By Sagay Galindo | September 1, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 1:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are watching two areas in the tropics. Activity in the Atlantic is likely to be very busy as we near the mid September peak of hurricane season.

Tropical Satellite of the Atlantic and current storms (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

Potential Tropical Depression 16 formed in the southwest Caribbean this morning.

Early model data on the path of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 located in the southwestern Caribbean (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

Early model data has this system headed west and impacting Mexico by the end of the week.

National Hurricane Center track on Tropical Depression Fifteen (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Depression fifteen formed this weekend and is thankfully not expected to impact the US coast or any land areas. It will even stay north of Bermuda.

TD 15 Track (Source: WMC First Alert Wx)

Tropical Depression 15 could undergo a brief strengthening phase but not expected to reach hurricane status.

National Hurricane Center's Names for 2020. The list includes a check next to those storms that have already been named (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

The next two names on the list are Nana and Omar. Only 8 names remain. If the current list were to run out any additional storms will be named from the greek alphabet.

So far 2005 was the busiest on record with a total of 28 storms! It’s 2020 so you never know but here’s to hoping we don’t get anywhere near that.

