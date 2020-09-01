Potential Tropical Depression Sixteen forms near the Caribbean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are watching two areas in the tropics. Activity in the Atlantic is likely to be very busy as we near the mid September peak of hurricane season.
Potential Tropical Depression 16 formed in the southwest Caribbean this morning.
Early model data has this system headed west and impacting Mexico by the end of the week.
Tropical Depression fifteen formed this weekend and is thankfully not expected to impact the US coast or any land areas. It will even stay north of Bermuda.
Tropical Depression 15 could undergo a brief strengthening phase but not expected to reach hurricane status.
The next two names on the list are Nana and Omar. Only 8 names remain. If the current list were to run out any additional storms will be named from the greek alphabet.
So far 2005 was the busiest on record with a total of 28 storms! It’s 2020 so you never know but here’s to hoping we don’t get anywhere near that.
