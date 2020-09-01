SCHD: 2 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 24,500 recoveries countywide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 110 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County with two additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The Shelby County Health Department says the county has seen 27,697 total COVID-19 cases and 384 deaths after the first case was identified in March.
There have been 24,505 recoveries.
The health department continues to express the importance of mask-wearing while in public spaces and in areas that do not allow for adequate social distance. Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says communal transmission is still a concern.
SCHD is also hoping the county will continue to see its downward trend in daily case reports as the Memorial Day Weekend approaches. Officials recalled cases skyrocketing after the Fourth of July weekend and is hoping for a different out turn this holiday weekend.
