Shelby County Health Department urges caution ahead of Labor Day weekend, describes school cluster investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County Health Department officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. But leaders said though daily numbers have been declining for weeks, there are still some metrics they are concerned about.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the reproductive rate has been below one, but it has crept up back above one. The reproductive rate in layman’s terms is the number of cases that one case COVID-19 infection leads to. A reproductive rate below one signals a lack of exponential growth, which is how the virus can quickly spread.
“We are at a pivotal time, much like we were at the early part of July,” Haushalter said.
She urged caution as the county heads toward another holiday weekend, Labor Day, in a matter of days.
Case counts skyrocketed around the 4th of July holiday earlier this summer, and the health department required masking county-wide and closed limited-service restaurants.
“As we move into the holiday weekend, I also want to remind everyone to make prudent decisions about the activities that they engage in, the events they attend or the events they host at their home and really keeping things to a small number,” Haushalter said.
The task force reports compliance with mandatory masking in public spaces in Memphis is up to 96 percent per a public health research project from The University of Memphis.
But Haushalter says schools reopening, sporting activities starting and other events being held represent places for the virus to spread.
“People are continuing to have events whether they are in an event hall or within their homes that can contribute to transmission,” she said.
The health department is investigating a COVID-19 cluster at Collierville High School announced by school officials over the weekend with 8 confirmed cases and 318 students, faculty and staff ordered to quarantine.
The district activated remote learning at the high school for two weeks and did not comment Tuesday when WMC Action News 5 inquired if there had been additional positive cases to report.
Officials said the health department leads contact tracing investigations within schools and uses a case-by-case basis to determine the number of people that will be ordered to quarantine.
“Shelby County Health Department did not tell a school to close. We will advise. We will give guidance. But the decision to determine whether or not a classroom or school should be closed is a decision the school themselves and the officials at that school should make,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer said, “Our response in terms of the number of people who will have to be quarantined will be determined by the number of cases identified and the subsequent exposures that have taken place as a result of the cases.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Tuesday the health department is working on a new program called Senior Tech Connect which will help long term care facilities invest in digital devices to make virtual visits with loved ones easier. It’s a $5,000 grant and they are taking applications. You can find more information here.
