Shelby County Health Department urges caution ahead of Labor Day weekend, describes school cluster investigations

“Shelby County Health Department did not tell a school to close. We will advise. We will give guidance. But the decision to determine whether or not a classroom or school should be closed is a decision the school themselves and the officials at that school should make,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer said, “Our response in terms of the number of people who will have to be quarantined will be determined by the number of cases identified and the subsequent exposures that have taken place as a result of the cases.”