U of M may increase on-campus classes this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classes at the University of Memphis started remotely Aug. 17. However, there is now a possibility some students may return to campus this month.
The Daily Memphian reported that because of the drop in COVID-19 cases, the university is considering increasing in-person classes as early as Sept. 14, according to an email sent to faculty on Monday.
The university is considering hybrid courses to voluntarily return to campus as well if health data allows for a safe transition.
Some classes have continued to meet face-to-face since the spring 2020 semester such as labs, clinical training, arts and music, and engineering. This is due to it not being possible to teach these courses online.
All in-person learning will be done in small numbers and follow carefully developed guidelines and protocols outlined in U of M’s return to campus plan. All updates will be posted online as they are available.
