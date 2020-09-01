U.S. Marshals arrest Dyer County Jail escapee, one fugitive still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have captured one of two escapees from the Dyer County Jail. The second escapee is still at large.
According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Antoine Thomas was arrested Tuesday in Dyersburg after Dyer County deputies received a tip.
According to Marshals, residents at Lipford Circle where Thomas was found initially tried to deny officers entrance to the home, but he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.
He was taken to the Dyer County Jail after being treated for injuries sustained during the escape.
Michael Bolden still remains at large. Marshals say he and Thomas escaped from Dyer County Jail Aug. 30 after overpowering and injuring a correctional officer.
If you have any information, call 731-427-4661 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Bolden’s arrest.
