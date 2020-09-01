WATCH: Attorney of death row inmate calls for new DNA testing in 1987 murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney will stand before a judge Tuesday asking for the testing of evidence for DNA regarding a double murder case dating back to 1987.
Pervis Payne has been sitting on death row for three decades and Monday, a powerful group of politicians, lawyers, and civil rights advocates called Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich to conduct more tests for DNA. Payne’s supporters say he’s innocent.
Weirich opposed the demand. Her statement can be read in full HERE.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.