Arkansas State will hit Tigers with 2 QB attack

“Logan Bonner was the starter going into fall camp, and he still is,” said Anderson. “He did nothing to lose that job. We are going to play Layne Hatcher some as well. How many snaps it is, where that happens, not absolutely certain, that’s still a day-to-day conversation. In today’s time with the threat of injury and the threat of close contact, COVID-19 testing, we just have talked a lot about it. We feel the need to have them both ready at a high level. They both play at a high level.”