Arkansas State will hit Tigers with 2 QB attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas State comes to the Liberty Bowl this weekend with a potent offense of its own.
The Red Wolves head across the river ranked second pre-season in the Western Division of the Sun Belt Conference.
Plus, A-State features a two-pronged attack at quarterbacks Logan Bonner and Lane Hatcher. Both are All-Sun Belt caliber, but only one can be the starting QB.
A-State Head Coach Blake Anderson says both will play against the Tigers.
“Logan Bonner was the starter going into fall camp, and he still is,” said Anderson. “He did nothing to lose that job. We are going to play Layne Hatcher some as well. How many snaps it is, where that happens, not absolutely certain, that’s still a day-to-day conversation. In today’s time with the threat of injury and the threat of close contact, COVID-19 testing, we just have talked a lot about it. We feel the need to have them both ready at a high level. They both play at a high level.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Arkansas State is 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl.
